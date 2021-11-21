Indian billionaires bet big on homegrown couture

Access to capital was a huge handicap for these labels, but that is no longer a hurdle. After the investment from Aditya Birla Fashion, Sabyasachi has announced that he will open a sprawling 60,000 sqft (5,574 sqm) store in New York in 2022. And in February this year, he showcased a selection of clothes and accessories in the city's luxury department store, Bergdorf Goodman.