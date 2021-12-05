India Nagaland: Security forces kill 13 civilians in ambush blunder
Security forces in India's north-eastern state of Nagaland have killed at least 13 civilians in an ambush near the border with Myanmar, officials say.
An army patrol mistakenly opened fire on miners returning home after work in Mon district, killing six. Seven more civilians and an Indian soldier died when angry locals confronted troops.
Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "anguished" and vowed to investigate.
The army has been battling separatist militants in Nagaland for years.
But people in Nagaland accuse Indian forces of wrongly targeting innocent locals in their counterinsurgency operations.
The incident on Saturday night took place in and around Oting village, which borders Myanmar, during a counterinsurgency operation, a senior official told the Reuters news agency.
The Assam Rifles, a local group belonging to the Indian army, opened fire on a truck carrying 30 or more coalmine labourers near their camp.
"The troopers had intelligence inputs about some militant movement in the area and on seeing the truck they mistook the miners to be rebels and opened fire killing six labourers," the official said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with the media.
As news spread of the killings, hundreds of locals surrounded the camp before burning vehicles belonging to the Assam Rifles and clashing with troopers using "crude weapons", he said.
Soldiers then shot dead a further seven people, state police officer Sandeep M Tamgadge told the AFP news agency.
The Indian army said in a statement that one of its soldiers was killed in the clash, while others were injured.
"The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level," it said.
Mr Shah expressed his "deepest condolences" to the families of those killed and promised to "ensure justice".
Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021
Nagaland's chief minister called the killings "highly condemnable".
The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021