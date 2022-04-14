Madhya Pradesh: Why an Indian state is demolishing Muslim homes

But this is not the first time the Madhya Pradesh government of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has used this method as a way of serving justice. The government has demolished homes of rape accused, gangsters and other criminals in the past. "What we are witnessing is the kind of politics played in Uttar Pradesh - the so called UP model - is now seen in other states," Mr Verma says. "The aim is to appease the BJP's core Hindutva [hardline Hindu nationalism] vote base."A saffron-robed Hindu nationalist, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has styled himself as a hardline monk on a mission to eliminate crime in his state. His government routinely demolishes homes of alleged criminals - earning him the moniker of "bulldozer baba" or bulldozer monk. Of late, supporters of Mr Chouhan too have started calling him "bulldozer mama" or bulldozer uncle.