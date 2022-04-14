Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Bollywood wishes star couple on wedding
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot in what is being dubbed as one of the biggest weddings of the Indian film industry.
With many celebrities attending Thursday's events, the celebrations have been making headlines in India.
The couple's names are trending on Twitter and social media is brimming with good wishes for them.
The actors are among the most popular faces of Bollywood with millions of fans the world over.
The wedding was confirmed by Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh - a famous Bollywood actor herself - on Wednesday. It will reportedly take place at Kapoor's family home, a majestic bungalow tucked away in a charming and affluent neighbourhood of Mumbai.
Kapoor and Bhatt's first film together - Brahamastra - will release in theatres later this year.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, their co-star in the film, took to Instagram to wish them "all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days".
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of the couple and the director of Brahamastra, wished them for the "sacred journey they are going to embark on soon".
"Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever," he wrote in an Instagram post.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the couple on Twitter.
Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s & our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more❤️❤️❤️#RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/0Du3lioWrM— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2022
This has heightened the excitement of fans, many of whom have been flocking their homes to catch a glimpse of the stars and heavy security was deployed outside Kapoor's residence on Wednesday.
For days in the run up to the wedding, social media has been abuzz with speculation about what the stars would wear to who all will be in attendance.
Acting legend #AmitabhBachchan sends his best wishes to #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor ahead of their big wedding tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HKD6uk7Fx— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 13, 2022
I like how beautiful and intimate and more importantly emotional they keeping their wedding ceremony. Both #RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt RK probably also retracing his parents wedding timeline, in fond memory of his dad ❤️ His parents got engaged on this very day 43 years ago! pic.twitter.com/V4UkOtlXZ3— Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) April 13, 2022
But the couple has reportedly decided to keep the celebrations an intimate affair, choosing to spend it with close friends and families - which includes some of the biggest faces of Bollywood.
Kapoor's cousins - celebrity sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor - and several others had attended their mehandi, or henna ceremony, on Wednesday.