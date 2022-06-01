KK: 'Devastated' fans and colleagues pay tribute to Indian singer
By Meryl Sebastian
BBC News, Delhi
- Published
Indians are paying their tributes to popular singer KK, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday night, hours after performing at a concert.
The 53-year-old, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, sang hundreds of songs over his career, which began in the 1990s.
He collapsed at his hotel in Kolkata city and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
The cause of death hasn't been confirmed yet.
On Wednesday morning, 'Not KK' trended on Indian Twitter as fans and colleagues registered their shock and disbelief at the news.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his grief at the singer's "untimely demise".
"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs," Mr Modi added.
KK, who began his career singing advertising jingles, sang in several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. But most of his popular songs were in Hindi, with many being used as the soundtrack to Bollywood films.
He also sang some much-loved indi-pop (Indian pop) songs, including the soulful, nostalgic Pal (Moment) and Yaaron (Friends).
Many of his colleagues from the Indian music industry remembered their association with him.
In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true— Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022
Acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted, "This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."
Musician Shankar Mahadevan paid his respects with a line from KK's song Pal: "Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal (We'll remember these moments whether we're here or not.)"
KK's last Instagram post showed him standing in front of a packed crowd at his final concert at Kolkata.
The post was flooded with comments from tearful fans after news of his death broke.
KK was in Kolkata to perform at two college festivals, The Times of India reported.
"He was brilliant at the show and was the showstopper," the newspaper reported, quoting a spectator at the concert.
KK is survived by his wife and two children.