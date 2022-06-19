In photos: Throwback to life on Indian streets

DelhiCourtesy Raghu Rai and PHOTOINK
Two men, old Delhi, 1970

In the age of mobile phones and social media, everyone is a bit of a photographer, drawing hordes of fans on their Instagram accounts. But a gallery in India recently held an exhibition looking back on the time-honoured tradition of street photography.

A collection of 23 photographs, the black and white streetscapes were shot by Ketaki Sheth, Pablo Bartholomew, Raghu Rai and Sooni Taraporevala - some of the country's most acclaimed photographers.

The photographs span the time between 1970 and 2000, and offer a view of the golden period of street photography in India, when photographers - tucked behind their cameras - would roam the streets, observing, engaging and capturing the nuances of daily life.

"It was a time when permission and consent were not negotiated in writing and the photographer could photograph with tacit understanding from passers-by," according to Delhi-based PHOTOINK, which organised the show.

"Photographing the street has increasingly become a complex and contested space today, surveillance and privacy issues notwithstanding. Everyone with a mobile phone is now a street photographer."

Here's a selection of some of the pictures from the show:

Courtesy Raghu Rai and PHOTOINK
Cart pusher, Delhi, 1979, Raghu Rai
Courtesy Sooni Taraporevala and PHOTOINK
Women of Kamathipura red light district, Bombay (now Mumbai),1987
Courtesy Pablo Bartholomew and PHOTOINK
Family on a scooter, Bombay, 1976
Courtesy Ketaki Sheth and PHOTOINK
Mother and child at Mt Mary Fair, Bandra, Mumbai, 2002.
Courtesy Raghu Rai and PHOTOINK
Siesta for taxi drivers, Kolkata, 1990

More on this story

Related Topics