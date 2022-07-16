Assam: The India couple in 'one pizza a month' wedding contract

The contract, which took shape in the week before the marriage, included several other conditions - Mintu must cook breakfast on Sundays, he must take her shopping every 15 days and can go to late-night parties only accompanied by his wife. Besides limiting her pizza intake, Shanti had to agree to go to the gym daily and wear a sari every day - "because Mintu says she looks very beautiful in a sari", says Raghav.