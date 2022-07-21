Reena Varma: India woman who visited her Pakistan home after 75 years

"One of my sisters was married in Amritsar. My brother-in-law visited us in April 1947 and persuaded my father to send us with him. He knew that trouble was brewing. So, in the summer of that year, we were sent to Shimla, which is part of India, instead of Murree where we would normally spend our vacations." Murree is a hilly resort around 88km (55 miles) from Rawalpindi.