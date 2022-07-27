Ranveer Singh photos show India's complex relationship with nudity

Yet leading artists like MF Husain and Akbar Padamsee were attacked for paintings which depicted a naked deity and a man's hand on a woman's breast. Film sets and plays have been trashed for depicting nudity. In fact, Singh is not even the first actor to pose in the buff. In 1995, Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre posed in the nude with a python wrapped around them for a shoe advert. A case of obscenity against the models crawled in the courts for 14 years. By the time the two were acquitted, "Sapre had left India, the shoe brand had folded up, and who knows what happened to the python", says Ambi Parameswaran, a brand strategist.