When Delhi and London colluded to deny passports to Indians

As scholars like Ms Natarajan have found, this was also done in connivance with British officials to prevent the mobility of lower caste and class citizens seeking to emigrate to Britain after 1947. (The British Nationality Act of 1948 allowed Indian migrants to enter Britain freely after Independence - according to the law, Indian residents within and outside India were British subjects.) Officials in both countries constructed a category of Indians who were regarded - to varying degrees, by both sides - as "undesirable" for entry into Britain.