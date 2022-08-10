Chess Olympiad 2022: Meet the Indian women who made chess history

The Indians were within touching distance of gold for the most part of their campaign - and in sole lead heading into the final round - before an awry 1-3 loss to USA. Tania and Bhakti bungled their lower board games while Humpy and Vaishali held on to draws. Tania, unbeaten with eight points from 10 games until the last round, struggled to come to terms with an inexplicably terrible last day. She lost to America's Carissa Yip, and was evidently gutted.