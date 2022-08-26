Supertech: How explosives will bring down India's 'Twin Towers'

This might not be the most challenging job in terms of engineering for Mr Mehta's 11-year-old company. As India steps up infrastructure building, the firm says it has done 18-20 demolitions, including old airport terminals, a cricket stadium, bridges and old industrial chimneys at one of India's top steel plants. One of the more challenging jobs, he says, was demolishing an old bridge over the Ganges in Bihar over three years, where he had to make sure that none of the debris fell into the river below.