Rahul Gandhi: Can a long march revive India’s Grand Old Party?

At its heart, the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) is political, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "In many ways, we are engaged in an existential struggle to defend the idea of India enshrined in the Constitution. The message [of the march] is that we are the party that can unite India and stop the process of dividing us on the basis of religion, caste and language that is being promoted by the ruling party," Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, told me.