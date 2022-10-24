India GST: The ‘cheesy’ row over pizza toppings tax in India

A flavoured milk maker went to court challenging the 12% tax on his drink when ordinary milk enjoyed a tax exemption. The firm said its product comprised "92% milk, and only 8% sugar". But the court said flavoured milk was not covered under the "definition of milk" in the laws and therefore was not exempt from the tax. And then there was a dispute over whether ready-to-cook dosa (a popular breakfast food) and idli (a steamed rice cake) should attract a higher tax than the batter used to make them.