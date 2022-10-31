In pictures: Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in India's Gujarat
- Published
At least 141 people have died after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening.
Most of those who died were women, children or elderly. The 230m (754ft) bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi was built during British rule in the 19th Century. The bridge had been reopened just a week ago after repairs.
Follow live updates on the incident here: India mourns as dozens die in bridge collapse