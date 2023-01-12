Is too much talent a problem for Indian cricket?

India will play nine ODIs at home against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia before the end of March. In effect, they will be playing against themselves, looking to work out the right combination, ensuring that players get sufficient rest (the Indian Premier League follows the Australia series), and that injuries are properly attended to. It was worrying to hear Chetan Sharma, chief of selectors, say that injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might have been rushed into competition too soon.