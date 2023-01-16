RRR and Naatu Naatu win big at Critics' Choice Awards
- Published
Days after its historic Golden Globe win, the Telugu movie RRR has won two more awards at a prominent awards show.
The film won best foreign language film and Naatu Naatu won best song at the 28th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
RRR competed against films such as Argentina 1985, which won a Golden Globe for best Best Non-English Language Film.
Director SS Rajamouli thanked "the women in my life" in his speech.
In his acceptance speech, he thanked his mother "who thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks".
The Critics' Choice Movie Awards are presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association to honour the finest in cinematic achievement.
The award's official Twitter handle tweeted the news of the film's win on Monday, congratulating the movie's cast and crew, while RRR's Twitter handle posted about winning best song.
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023
RRR's Indian fans commented on the posts praising the film and calling it a "proud moment for the country".
RRR, which stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt, is a historical fantasy that tells the story of two revolutionaries who fight against British rule in India - superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the lead roles.
It is one of India's most expensive films and the action epic has been a huge box-office success in India and abroad. It has even been praised by Hollywood celebrities, who have called the film "such a party".
In a series of tweets on Monday, MM Keeravani, composer of Naatu Naatu, shared photos with James Cameron at the awards ceremony and said the Oscar-winning director had watched the film twice and complimented him for his music.
The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/3PrrhMUAIx— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023
Last week, the film's catchy musical number, Naatu Naatu, won a Golden Globe for best original song - a first for India.
The hit song, filmed in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence in 2021, has had thousands grooving to its beat.
Praise poured in for the film and the crew after the song's historic win, with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman calling it a "paradigm shift".