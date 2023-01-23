The curious case of stalling internet growth in India

Clearly there's enough headroom for further growth of phones and the internet. The number of wireless broadband subscribers in rural areas has slowed. Growth rate of active internet use - those who have accessed internet in last one month - "progressively reduced over the years" and was the lowest in the last four years in 2020, according to a study by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and data analytics company Kantar. More men use smartphones and they are accessing the internet more than women. Many rural households continue to share a single device.