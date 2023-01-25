Supreme Court collegium: The growing row over picking judges in India

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government tried to change this through a new law that gave it more say in appointing judges. It would have replaced the decades-old collegium system with a federal commission that would include the law minister. The Supreme Court struck down the law, saying it was "unconstitutional". The judiciary could only safeguard the rights of the citizens "by keeping it absolutely insulated and independent from the other organs of the government", asserted one of the justices while delivering the verdict.