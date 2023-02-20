MasterChef India row after judges allow cheese to be used in fish round
- Published
The judges of MasterChef India have been criticised on social media for letting a vegetarian contestant use cheese (paneer) instead of fish for a cooking challenge.
Aruna Vijay used paneer while four others cooked with salmon as they competed to win an "immunity pin" that would save them from being knocked out.
The judges didn't give a reason for their decision.
Other contestants didn't seem to object in the episode that aired on Friday.
The current season of MasterChef India, which is streaming on the SonyLIV app, has three celebrated chefs as judges - Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar.
The controversial decision, which occurred in Episode 35, was presented in a matter-of-fact way, and Ms Vijay did not seem surprised to hear that she would be allowed to use paneer.
Reports have said that Ms Vijay had also refused to cook a dish using eggs earlier in the show. She is from the Jain community, known to be strict vegetarians.
The recent decision led to some criticism on social media, where some viewers accused the judges of favouring Ms Vijay.
Masterchef had a pure vegetarian season long time back and Aruna should have come in that season if she had to cook with vegetarian ingredients.— b. ✨ (@HufflepuffKanya) February 17, 2023
If you have made an attempt to compete in masterchef you should be ready to cook with everything.#MasterChefIndia
Height of favouritism by @SonyTV— Nupur 🐯🐻 💜 (@DrNupurrk) February 17, 2023
Aruna allowed to chose protein of her one choice jus cuz she is a vegetarian. Never such partiality has happened in other versions of Masterchef
If she can’t cook non-veg food or out of her comfort zone she shd leave the show #MasterchefIndia
Others, however, praised her for holding on to her religious beliefs.
Tamilnadu's Aruna Vijay , who is a marwari jain, who was in the top ten in Sony TV 's master chef India, refused to cook the dish wherein she had to put eggs. She stood for her principles, and values even at the cost of losing 25 lacs. Proud of her. #vegetariansociety pic.twitter.com/OwIzYYz6Nb— Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) February 11, 2023
I also had narrowed my thoughts that if you are being part of master chef you need to cook veg/non veg both! But I'm glad that #MasterChefIndia gave option to use paneer instead of fish to Aruna bc she's doesn't cook non veg.— 𝙰𝚜𝚑 🐾 (@iam_ailurophile) February 17, 2023
You can still stick to ur roots & grow! Felt good tbh.
The judges and the show's producers have not reacted yet to the criticism.
Ms Vijay's dish - stuffed squash with strawberry and basil sauce - received mostly positive comments from the judges and she came second in the round.
While India is often stereotyped as a largely vegetarian country, several studies have challenged this - some researchers, in fact, have said that only about 20% of Indians are actually vegetarian.
But food, especially meat, is often a divisive and controversial issue in the country due to religious and political fault lines.
In 2014, the producers of MasterChef had generated controversy for announcing an all-vegetarian season of the show - the restriction was removed after a couple of seasons.
But while contestants can cook with egg, chicken and seafood, beef and pork are never used on the show.
India's majority Hindu population worships the cow as a holy animal. Under Islamic law, Muslims are banned from eating pork.