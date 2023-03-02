Why half of India's urban women stay at home

Of course, argues Mr Goel, there are regional variations - there are many more women going out regularly in a number of states. Goa, for example, is the "only state which is completely gender equal when it comes to mobility". Women are out and about in Tamil Nadu, where 43% of India's 1.6 million women engaged in factory work live, according to a study. More girls are going out in states like Bihar and West Bengal after a government scheme provided them with free bicycles.