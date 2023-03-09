Satish Kaushik: Bollywood actor-filmmaker dies at 66
Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik has died at the age of 66 in national capital Delhi.
His nephew Nishaan Kaushik told BBC Hindi that the actor suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning.
He was visiting a friend in a suburb of Delhi at the time and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors said he was dead on arrival.
An actor, producer, comedian and screenwriter, Kaushik wore many hats in the Hindi film industry.
Born on 13 April 1956, he graduated from Kirori Mal College in Delhi University and went on to study at the National School of Drama.
He acted in several iconic Hindi films, including Ram Lakhan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Mr India.
He also directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam.
His friend and colleague Anupam Kher announced the news on Twitter.
"A sudden full stop on [a] friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH," Kher wrote.
जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023
