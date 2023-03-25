Kapil Sharma in Zwigato: When India's top comedian became a food delivery boy

At home, Manas, a loving husband and a doting father, is uncomfortable about Pratima taking up a job as a cleaner in a mall to boost family earnings. In the kitchen Pratima keeps a separate fraying tumbler to give drinking water to the trash picker. "The film is not only about trying to decode the world of algorithms and ratings. It's also about four days in the life of a family. And the context is filled with disparities of gender, caste and religion and our prejudices," says Das. The film is also about "common people, who, have become invisible in our popular cinema and stories".