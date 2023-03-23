Rahul Gandhi: Two-year jail for India's Congress leader for defamation
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court in Gujarat state in a criminal defamation case.
Mr Gandhi was convicted for his 2019 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during an election rally.
He has been given bail for 30 days and can file an appeal against the order.
Mr Gandhi, who is a Congress party MP, was present in court when the judge delivered the order.
The case was filed on the basis of a complaint by Purnesh Modi, a lawmaker from India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party.
