BR Ambedkar: The unknown details of how he piloted Indian constitution

For his part, Ambedkar accommodated all interests, despite his rebel image as the champion of India's "depressed classes". His demand for separate electorates was voted out by the constitutional assembly panel on minorities. His early demand for nationalising core industries fell though - socialism was not mentioned in the objectives of the constitution. When the constituent assembly met for the first time in December 1946, Ambedkar admitted: "I know today we are divided politically, socially and economically. We are a group of warring camps, and I may go even to the extent of confession that I am probably one of the leaders of such a camp."