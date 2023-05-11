Atiq Ahmed: The life of India's gangster-politician killed on live TV

Pal was allegedly killed because he had dared to challenge Ahmed on his own turf. Ahmed had bequeathed his Allahabad West seat in the state elections to his brother and fellow strongman, Ashraf, in order to fight - and eventually win - a parliamentary election from neighbouring Phulpur. However, Ashraf had suffered a shock defeat by 4,000 votes at the hands of Pal. The gangster and his men had reportedly taken revenge by getting Pal murdered, and were named as the main accused in the case.