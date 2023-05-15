IPL: The remarkable reinvention of cricket legend MS Dhoni at 41

Even in Chennai, a city of film stars and politicians who are worshipped and celebrated by millions, Dhoni stands out, especially in the few weeks of the IPL. The connect between the CSK and their fans is special, and in Dhoni they have the man who is CSK. He continues to be a six-hitter of amazing gifts, and leads with rare acumen. No match is a lost cause while the tall wicketkeeper-captain is still on the field.