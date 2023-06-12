WTC final: Why has India stopped winning ICC tournaments?

It is possible that India lost the final on the opening day when they won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Australia might have done the same - but they had better fast bowlers. Was that why India bowled first, so they wouldn't have to face them first up? Was it a defensive move? It is one of cricket's enduring cliches - attributed to players from WG Grace to Bishan Singh Bedi - that when you win the toss, bat. If you have to think about it, think for a bit and then bat.