Manipur: The women defying the army in troubled Indian state

Thongam Joymala, a Meira Paibi leader, says the women are "not happy with the role of army". "They are unable to stop armed Kuki miscreants [in the hills]. So there are sporadic protests against army movements in the valley. We believe the violence should be stopped, and operations [to flush out miscreants] conducted both in the hills and valley. Otherwise we will not support [army] operations," she says. Binalakshmi Nepram of Northeast India Women Initiative for Peace echoes a similar sentiment. "The 'mothers of Manipur' feel that certain sections of security forces were deliberately creating further division and hate. Hence, they have come out in thousands to protect Manipur," she says.