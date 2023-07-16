Manipur: The abandoned villages in the crosshairs of India violence

A few men have returned to resume tending to their farms and livestock during daylight hours. Livelihoods have suddenly become perilous: farmers of both communities have been shot at while toiling in the fields. "I still don't understand how things turned so grave, and so quickly," said Chanam Tapha, a 60-year-old widow, who is now living in a relief camp. (Half of the tens of thousands displaced in the violence are Meiteis who are living in relief camps in the valley, an official said.)