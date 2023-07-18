The remarkable story of a fiery Indian courtesan

This would become her guiding principle for the rest of her life. Rekhabai - unlike her famous Bollywood counterparts in the films Umrao Jaan and Pakeezah - never pined after a man. She chose not to remarry, despite having a long list of patrons who courted her - from small-time criminals to rich sheikhs and renowned musicians - as it would mean having to give up her life as a tawaif and leave the kotha.