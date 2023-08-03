Monu Manesar: The wanted Indian cow vigilante who's at large online

And since Monday's violence, Manesar has also given several interviews to Indian TV channels where he denied any role in the violence and said that he did not attend the event on advice from VHP leaders. He blamed the violence on some local Muslim leaders, and insisted that "Hindus would not tolerate any attack on their religion or cows". He also used the opportunity to address the murder allegations - telling reporters that he was not present at the scene at the time of the crime.