Cheetahs in Kuno: Is India's effort to reintroduce the big cat facing a crisis?

The South African experts say that the unusually heavy rains in the Kuno park in June and July - 321mm of rainfall was recorded during the period, against an average of 160mm - and the extreme humidity may have caused this, with the collars fitted around their necks potentially causing more problems. Had they been shown the pictures or description of the wounds of the first animal earlier, it would have facilitated an early diagnosis and alerted the authorities more effectively, according to their letter.