In pictures: India gets ready for G20
India is poised to host the prestigious G20 summit in the national capital this weekend.
In a few hours, world leaders and delegates will converge in Delhi for the summit scheduled for 9 and 10 September.
This is the first time the country will be hosting such a high-profile event and the authorities have pulled out all the stops when it comes to the preparations.
Many parts of the city have undergone a beautification drive - but several homes of poor people have also been demolished near the venue of the summit.
