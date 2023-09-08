In pictures: India gets ready for G20

: G20 logo installed near IGI Airport in preparation for the G20 Summit on August 30, 2023 in New Delhi, India.Reuters
The G20 logo has been put up in many locations in Delhi and people are flocking to take selfies

India is poised to host the prestigious G20 summit in the national capital this weekend.

In a few hours, world leaders and delegates will converge in Delhi for the summit scheduled for 9 and 10 September.

This is the first time the country will be hosting such a high-profile event and the authorities have pulled out all the stops when it comes to the preparations.

Many parts of the city have undergone a beautification drive - but several homes of poor people have also been demolished near the venue of the summit.

Getty Images
The summit will be held at a convention-cum-exhibition centre that can seat about 7,000 people at a time
Reuters
G20 murals and paintings decorate walls near Delhi's international airport
Getty Images
A stone-carved lion statue has also been installed near the airport
Reuters
But the beautification drive has also meant misery for some. Here, a family load their belongings in a vehicle after their home near the summit venue was demolished by the authorities.
AFP
Temporary cloth walls have been erected in front of slums to hide them from view
Reuters
In many parts of the city, roads have been swept clean
AFP
Delhi's parks and gardens have received a facelift, their foliage freshly pruned
Getty Images
Dilli Haat, a popular market in the capital, has been revamped for the summit
EPA
Life-size cut-outs of grey langur monkeys - which scare smaller monkeys - have been put up at various places. Delhi has a huge monkey population and authorities hope these steps will keep the animals from disrupting the summit.
Getty Images
A painting showcasing India's space achievements decorates a wall in the city
AFP
Posters prominently display India's official G20 logo and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Getty Images
According to officials, more than 40,000 policemen will guard the capital during the summit
Getty Images
Flags of participating nations have been put up on the heavily guarded roads near the venue

All images are subject to copyright

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Related Topics