Myanmar country profile

Myanmar, also known as Burma, was long considered a pariah state while under the rule of an oppressive military junta from 1962 to 2011.

The generals who ran the country suppressed almost all dissent and stood accused of gross human rights abuses, prompting international condemnation and sanctions.

A gradual liberalisation began in 2010, leading to free elections in 2015 and the installation of a government led by veteran opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi the following year.

But an army operation against alleged terrorists in Rakhine State since August 2017 has driven more than half a million Muslim Rohingyas to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, in what the United Nations called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

This has damaged the new government's international reputation, and highlighted the continuing grip of the military in Myanmar.

KEY FACTS

Republic of the Union of Myanmar Capital: Nay Pyi Taw Population 53 million

Currency Kyat

Area 676,552 sq km (261,218 sq miles)

Major language Burmese, minority languages

Major religions Buddhism

Life expectancy 64 years (men), 69 years (women) AFP

LEADERS

President: U Win Myint

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President U Win Myint, pictured with First Lady Cho Cho, is a longstanding ally of Aung San Suu Kyi

Parliament elected U Win Myint as president in March 2018, replacing U Htin Kyaw, who resigned, reportedly because of ill health.

The role of president has been largely ceremonial since the end of military rule in 2016, with Aung San Suu Kyi effectively leading the government in the role of State Counsellor. She is barred from taking the Burmese presidency under the military-drafted constitution as her sons are British citizens.

The reputation of Aung San Suu Kyi, long-term leader of the pro-democracy movement, was battered in 2017 by her government's treatment of the Muslim Rohingya community, who the UN said were victims of ethnic cleansing at the hands of the Myanmar military.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For decades Aung San Suu Kyi symbolised opposition to military rule

MEDIA

Image copyright AFP

Myanmar's media have seen a gradual easing of strict state controls since 2011.

But media freedom has not been a priority for the democratically elected government that took office in 2016, says Reporters Without Borders.

The state still controls the main broadcasters and publications, and self-censorship is commonly practised.

TIMELINE

Image copyright AFP Image caption The ruined city of Pagan, capital of the Kingdom of Pagan

1057 - King Anawrahta founds the first unified Myanmar state at Pagan and adopts Theravada Buddhism.

1531 - Toungoo dynasty reunites country as Burma.

1885-86 - Burma comes under British rule.

1948 - Burma becomes independent.

1962 - The military junta takes over, initially in the shape of a single-party socialist system.

1990 - Opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) wins landslide victory in elections, but the military ignores the result.

2011 - The military hands over to a nominally civilian government following elections the previous year.

2015 - Elections. Opposition National League for Democracy - led by Aung San Suu Kyi - wins enough seats in parliament to form a government.

2018 August - UN accuses Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.