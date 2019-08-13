Image copyright AFP Image caption Cambodia has several state and private broadcasters

Many Cambodian newspapers and private broadcasters depend on support from political parties. Prime Minister Hun Sen and his allies control several outlets.

Media closures and the sale of a leading independent newspaper ahead of elections in 2018 mean that Cambodians "now only have access to news provided by major media groups directly linked to [Prime Minister] Hun Sen", says media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The government uses "lawsuits, criminal prosecutions, massive tax bills, and occasionally violent attacks" to intimidate the media, says US-based Freedom House.

BBC World Service broadcasts on 100 FM in Phnom Penh. Radio France Internationale is also available on FM.

By December 2018 there were around 8 million internet users (InternetWorldStats.com).

Ahead of elections in 2018, the government ordered ISPs to block access to 17 websites , including US-backed Radio Free Asia. Rules introduced in the same year require ISPs to install software to monitor and block content deemed illegal, including on social media.

Despite this, the internet is a preferred news source for many Cambodians and social media is an important platform for activism, Freedom House has said.

Press

Television

Radio

National Radio of Cambodia - state broadcaster

Municipality Radio - commercial, jointly-run by Phnom Penh Municipality

Radio Bayon FM - commercial

News agency