Fiji's private press has been under intense scrutiny since the government introduced a controversial media decree in 2010. Under the decree, media outlets and journalists who fall foul of the media authority, which rules on what is and is not in the "public interest", face penalties.

Although an amendment in 2015 meant that journalists could no longer be fined for breaching rules, editors and media organizations are still at risk of heavy financial penalties and jail. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says the decree has clearly had an impact on the news industry by "promoting a climate of self-censorship". It also limits foreign ownership of media outlets.

Radio is a key source of information, particularly on the outer islands. There are public and privately-owned stations. The BBC broadcasts on 88.2 FM in Suva.

Internet usage has risen rapidly in recent years, reaching 325,717 by June 2014 (InternetLiveStats).

Press

Fiji Times - private, main English-language daily

Fiji Sun - private

The Jet - English-language monthly

Sartaj - Hindi-language weekly

Shanti Dut - Hindi-language weekly

Television

Fiji TV - operates national free-to-air Fiji 1 and pay-TV service Sky Fiji

Mai TV - commercial, free-to-air

FBC TV - free-to-air

Radio

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation - state-owned commercial company, operates Fijian-language Radio Fiji One, Hindi-language Radio Fiji Two, music-based Bula FM, Hindi station Mirchi FM, music-based 2day FM amd Gold FM. It also launched television channel FBC TV in 2012