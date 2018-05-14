Indonesia country profile

Spread across a chain of thousands of islands between Asia and Australia, Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population and Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Ethnically it is highly diverse, with more than 300 local languages. The people range from rural hunter-gatherers to a modern urban elite.

Sophisticated kingdoms existed before the arrival of the Dutch, who colonised the archipelago but gave in to an independence struggle in 1949.

Indonesia has become one of the world's major emerging economies.

The country faces demands for independence in several provinces.

Read more country profiles - Profiles by BBC Monitoring

FACTS

Republic of Indonesia Capital: Jakarta Population 261 million

Area 1.9 million sq km (742,308 sq miles)

Major languages Indonesian, 300 regional languages

Major religion Islam

Life expectancy 67 years (men), 71 years (women)

Currency Rupiah GETTY IMAGES

LEADER

President: Joko Widodo

Image copyright Getty Images

Joko "Jokowi" Widodo won the elections of July 2014, one of a new breed of politician that has emerged in the fledgling democracy.

It was a close contest with the old guard who flourished under decades of autocratic rule.

He is seen by many as relatively untainted by the county's endemic corruption and in touch with ordinary Indonesians as a result of his humble background - he was a furniture maker and his father a wood seller.

MEDIA

Image copyright Getty Images

Television is the main medium, but online media are catching up.

Facebook is hugely popular, and Indonesians are among the world's most active users of Twitter.

Reporters Without Borders says many journalists self censor because of legislation governing blasphemy and online content.

Read full media profile

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Indonesia's history:

1670-1900 - Dutch colonists bring the whole of Indonesia under one government as the Dutch East Indies.

1942 - Japan occupies Dutch East Indies.

1945 - Sukarno - leader of the struggle for independence - returns from internal exile and declares independence.

1949 - The Dutch recognise Indonesian independence after four years of guerrilla warfare. Sukarno is president.

1966 - Sukarno hands power to General Suharto following an abortive coup.

1976 - Indonesia invades East Timor and incorporates it as a province.

1998 - Protests and rioting topple Suharto.

1999 - East Timor comes under UN administration.

2004 - First-ever direct presidential elections.