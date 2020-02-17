Indonesia profile - Media
Television is the most popular medium. Major national commercial networks compete with state-owned Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI).
The radio dial is crowded, with scores of stations in Jakarta alone. In line with global trends, print newspaper circulations are falling.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says there are "drastic" restrictions on media access to the troubled province of West Papua. More generally, it says many journalists self-censor because of the threat from laws on blasphemy and online libel.
There were 171 million internet users by 2019, around 63% of the population (InternetWorldStats). Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are popular social media platforms.
The authorities can resort to blocking online content deemed to break the law or violate social norms, says Freedom House. The NGO reported restricted access to social media and manipulation of online content during elections in 2019.
The press
- The Jakarta Post - English-language daily
- Kompas - daily
- Pos Kota - daily
- Indo Pos - daily
- Republika - daily
- Bisnis Indonesia - daily
- Tempo - weekly
Radio
- Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) - state-owned, operates national, regional and local stations
Television
- Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) - state-owned, operates two networks
- Surya Citra Televisi Indonesia (SCTV) - private
- Rajawali Citra TV Indonesia (RCTI) - private
- Indosiar - private
- MNCTV - private
- Trans 7 - private
- Metro TV - private, news
News agency/internet
- Antara - government-owned news agency, English-language pages
- Jakarta Globe - news site, in English
- Detikcom - news site