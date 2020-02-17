Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Radio stations are plentiful, but the internet has become the second largest platform after TV

Television is the most popular medium. Major national commercial networks compete with state-owned Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI).

The radio dial is crowded, with scores of stations in Jakarta alone. In line with global trends, print newspaper circulations are falling.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says there are "drastic" restrictions on media access to the troubled province of West Papua. More generally, it says many journalists self-censor because of the threat from laws on blasphemy and online libel.

There were 171 million internet users by 2019, around 63% of the population (InternetWorldStats). Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are popular social media platforms.

The authorities can resort to blocking online content deemed to break the law or violate social norms, says Freedom House. The NGO reported restricted access to social media and manipulation of online content during elections in 2019.

The press

Pos Kota - daily

Indo Pos - daily

Republika - daily

Bisnis Indonesia - daily

Tempo - weekly

Radio

Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) - state-owned, operates national, regional and local stations

Television

Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) - state-owned, operates two networks

Indosiar - private

MNCTV - private

Trans 7 - private

Metro TV - private, news

News agency/internet