New Zealand profile - Media
- Published
Broadcasters enjoy one of the world's most liberal media arenas.
The broadcasting sector was deregulated in 1988, when the government allowed competition to the state-owned Television New Zealand (TVNZ). Privately-owned TV3 is TVNZ's main competitor.
Satellite platform SKY TV is the leading pay TV provider. Freeview carries free-to-air digital terrestrial and satellite TV.
The New Zealand Herald newspaper has the biggest circulation.
Some 4.5 million New Zealanders - more than 93% of the population - were online by July 2022 (InternetWorldStats).
The press
- New Zealand Herald - Auckland-based daily, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment
- Dominion-Post - Wellington-based daily
- The Press - Christchurch-based daily
- The Sunday Star Times - Auckland-based weekly
- Television New Zealand (TVNZ) - state-owned, operates TV One, entertainment-based TV 2, digital services TVNZ 6 and TVNZ 7
- TV 3 - private network
- Prime TV - private network
- Sky TV - pay-TV operator
- Maori Television - public
- Radio New Zealand - public broadcaster, operates Radio New Zealand National, Radio New Zealand Concert, AM Network
- Radio New Zealand International - Radio New Zealand's external service, targeting South Pacific region
- Niu FM - national government-funded station for New Zealand's Pacific islander communities
- RadioWorks - stations include More FM, The Edge
- New Zealand Media and Entertainment - a New Zealand newspaper, radio and digital media business, radio stations include Newstalk ZB, Radio Hauraki
- RBG - Rhema Broadcasting Group - operates Christian stations Rhema Radio, Southern Star Network and Life FM
- Association of Community Access Broadcasters - chain of non-profit broadcasters