Media freedom experienced a "breath of fresh air" following the change of government in 2018, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF). But a "draconian legislative arsenal" still poses a threat to journalists, it says.

The government has considered repealing some of the laws which were used by the former administration to restrict reporting. A proposed industry-run Media Council would oversee print, broadcast and online media, but not social media comment.

The TV sector comprises state and private networks and pay TV.

Media Prima and Utusan are leading media conglomerates. The former's national TV networks include TV3, the biggest terrestrial broadcaster. Print newspaper titles have experienced falling circulations.

State-owned Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) operates two main TV networks. Private stations broadcast in Malay, Tamil, Chinese and English.

More than 26 million Malaysians were online by 2019, around 81% of the population (InternetWorldStats). Online and social media are predominant sources of news, says Reuters Institute.

Malaysian and international websites that criticised the former government were unblocked following the 2018 change of government, says Freedom House.

The press

Television

Radio

News agency/internet