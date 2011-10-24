Nauru country profile
Named Pleasant Island by its first European visitors, the former British colony of Nauru in the Pacific Ocean is the world's smallest republic.
In recent years it has often been in the headlines over controversies surrounding the Australian-run asylum-seeker detention camp, with allegations of human rights abuses and overcrowding.
Nauru is about 3,000 km north-east of Australia, with 10,000 citizens and little economic activity since the depletion of its primary phosphate mines in the 1980s.
Phosphate mining and exports resumed in 2005. The government estimates that secondary deposits have a remaining life of about 30 years. The island has become heavily dependent on aid.
LEADER
President: Russ Kun
Russ Kun was sworn in as president by parliament in September 2022, after general elections.He also serves as foreign and justice minister. He has been a member of parliament since 2013, and previously served as minister of finance, ports, and tourism.
MEDIA
Nauru has effectively banned foreign journalists - the Guardian reports - making it difficult for refugees to explain their plight, or for the Australian public to scrutinise the consequences of its government's immigration policy.
TIMELINE
Some key dates in the history of Nauru:
1798 - British navigator Captain John Fearn, sailing past Nauru from New Zealand to the China Seas, names it Pleasant Island.
1888 - Nauru annexed by Germany as part of the Marshall Islands Protectorate.
1900 - British company discovers phosphate on the island.
1919 - League of Nations grants joint mandate to Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand.
1942-45 - Nauru occupied by the Japanese.
1947 - Nauru made UN trust territory under Australian administration.
1968 - Independence.
2001 - Australia pays Nauru to hold asylum seekers picked up trying to enter Australia illegally.
2003 - Nauru agrees to US demands to wind up its offshore banking industry amid money-laundering allegations.
2008 - Australia shuts detention centre.
2012 - Australia opens a new detention camp for asylum-seekers on Nauru under its new offshore immigration policy.