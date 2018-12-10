Mongolia profile

Image caption Two million Mongolians were online by 2017

Mongolia's public broadcaster competes with privately-owned and satellite and cable outlets.

Press freedom is generally respected, says the US-based NGO Freedom House. But media ownership is opaque and many journalists self-censor to avoid offending political or business interests.

Reporters Without Borders says that more than half of all the defamation cases in Mongolia are brought against journalists and media.

Despite a high level of literacy, newspaper circulations tend to be small. Some titles are published by political parties.

BBC World Service broadcasts on 103.1 FM in Ulan Bator.

There were 2 million internet users by December 2017, around 67% of the population (InternetWorldStats). There are no official restrictions on web access.

The press

Television

Radio

Mongolian Radio - public, sole national broadcaster

News agency

Montsame - state-owned, English-language pages

