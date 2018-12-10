Mongolia profile - Media
Mongolia's public broadcaster competes with privately-owned and satellite and cable outlets.
Press freedom is generally respected, says the US-based NGO Freedom House. But media ownership is opaque and many journalists self-censor to avoid offending political or business interests.
Reporters Without Borders says that more than half of all the defamation cases in Mongolia are brought against journalists and media.
Despite a high level of literacy, newspaper circulations tend to be small. Some titles are published by political parties.
BBC World Service broadcasts on 103.1 FM in Ulan Bator.
There were 2 million internet users by December 2017, around 67% of the population (InternetWorldStats). There are no official restrictions on web access.
The press
- Odriyn Sonin (Daily News) - private daily
- Onoodor - private daily, the country's biggest
- Zuuny Medee - private daily
- Unen (Truth) -Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party daily, the country's oldest newspaper, founded in 1920
- The UB Post - English-language weekly
Television
- Mongolian National Broadcaster (MNB) - national, public broadcaster
- TV 25 - private
- UBS TV - owned by Ulan Bator city government
- C1 - private
- TV5 - private
- TV9 - private
Radio
- Mongolian Radio - public, sole national broadcaster
News agency
- Montsame - state-owned, English-language pages