Tonga profile - Media

The Royal Palace of Tonga on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, TongaGetty Images
There are no curbs on internet access in Tonga

State radio and TV tend to be pro-government, while private broadcasters offer little independent local coverage.

Privately-owned newspapers carry opposition views, but journalists can face harassment and threats of criminal charges. A Department of Information oversees all media reporting, US-based Freedom House notes.

More than 80,000 Tongans were online by July 2022, 74% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). There are no curbs on internet access.

Press

  • Tonga Daily News - weekly newspaper and online news service
  • Times of Tonga - privately-owned, published from New Zealand
  • Matangi Tonga - privately-owned magazine; website carries news in English

Television

Radio