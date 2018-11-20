The Communist Party keeps a strong hold on the media and the information ministry controls the press and broadcasting.

TV is the main medium. State-run Vietnam Television (VTV) runs the only national networks. VTV-owned satellite and cable pay TV platforms carry some foreign TVs.

Radio is state-controlled. Voice of Vietnam (VoV) networks include VoV 5, with output in English, French and Russian.

There are hundreds of newspapers and magazines. The Communist Party, government bodies and the military own or control almost all of them, says Freedom House. Best-selling dailies Tuoi Tre and Thanh Nien are run by youth organisations in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's media environment is one of the harshest in Asia, says Freedom House. The NGO says journalists can report on local-level corruption but open criticism of the state is not tolerated.

There were 64 million internet users by the end of 2017 (InternetWorldStats). Material deemed obscene is filtered, as are opposition sites. Cyber attacks often target politically sensitive websites, says Freedom House.

Bloggers and citizen journalists are the only sources of independent news, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF). But they face "ever-harsher forms of persecution".

Zing Me is a popular domestic gaming and social networking platform. Another social media site, Go.vn, is run by the state broadcaster.

