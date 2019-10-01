The local government is the main media player in Macau; it runs terrestrial TV and radio stations and subsidises the press.

The law provides for freedom of expression and the media express a range of views. However, the local government "occasionally sought to restrict this right" the US Department of State said in its 2018 human rights assessment. It said that media sometimes self-censor.

A survey published in 2017 found that journalists working for Chinese-language media operate in "a tougher environment [with] more challenges, restraints and pressure" than their counterparts working in Portuguese and English.

There were 538,000 internet users by June 2019 (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network. The government did not restrict access or censor content, the US Department of State said in 2018.

