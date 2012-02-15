New Caledonia media guide

Two residents read about the historic signing of the Noumea AccordGetty Images
Established in 1971, Les Nouvelles Caledoniennes is the sole daily in the territory

Despite being a foreign territory of France, there is little politically neutral media in the territory and outlets tend to favour one political grouping or another.

There are no particular rights or laws to protect journalists from political pressure or other hazards of the industry, says New Zealand's Pacific Media Centre.

Media publications rely on the goodwill of their owners to maintain press freedom.

TV and radio services are provided by the French public overseas broadcaster, RFO. There are a handful of private radio stations.

There were 237,800 internet users by July 2022, comprising 82% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

