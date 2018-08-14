In pictures: Genoa motorway bridge collapse
- 14 August 2018
A major motorway suspension bridge has collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa during bad weather.
At least 11 people are reported to have died but some sources say it may be much higher.
A huge section of the bridge is missing
One image shows a vehicle dangerously close to the edge
Debris has fallen onto rail tracks and nearby buildings
Local ambulance and fire officials are looking for survivors
Crowds have gathered at the scene
