A major motorway suspension bridge has collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa during bad weather.

At least 11 people are reported to have died but some sources say it may be much higher.

A huge section of the bridge is missing

One image shows a vehicle dangerously close to the edge

Debris has fallen onto rail tracks and nearby buildings

Local ambulance and fire officials are looking for survivors

Crowds have gathered at the scene

