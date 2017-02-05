Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Phuket is a popular holiday destination for Australian tourists

An Australian woman has died in a collision between two jet skis on Thailand's resort island of Phuket.

Emily Jayne Collie, 20, suffered neck and shoulder injuries in the accident at Kata Beach late on Sunday.

Local media reported her partner was riding the other jet ski, and that sunlight reflecting off the water had made it difficult to see.

Lifeguards could not resuscitate Ms Collie and she was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

An Australian consular spokesman told the BBC: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian woman who died in Phuket."

According to her Facebook page, Ms Collie was from the small town of Kyabram, in the state of Victoria, and had studied at Charles Sturt University.

Her partner, identified by Australian media as Tom Keating, suffered minor injuries.

Mr Keating's sister, Bree Lyon, told Fairfax Media her family was "absolutely devastated" about Ms Collie's death.

"I love how you loved my brother, the way you looked into his eyes with nothing but pure love, it was the truest thing I've ever been grateful to witness," she said.