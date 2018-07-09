Image copyright INDEPENDENT LIQUOR AND GAMING AUTHORITY Image caption CCTV images show the women lying on the footpath outside the restaurant

An Australian restaurant has been fined after its staff "dumped" two drunk, unconscious women on the street.

The incident at the Korean BBQ diner in Sydney was of the worst breaches of liquor laws in years, authorities said.

The group of three women had each consumed eight shots of Korean soju liquor within 35 minutes, before two of them collapsed at their table.

Waiters and other diners then carried the unconscious pair out of the venue, and left them on the footpath.

One woman vomited while she was being removed, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said in its report.

Image copyright INDEPENDENT LIQUOR AND GAMING AUTHORITY Image caption The women were carried out by the staff and other customers

The women only received medical help when patrolling police people noticed the group of people gathered outside the Gangnam Station restaurant.

"It's hard to imagine a worse case of a venue failing in its obligations to prevent misuse and abuse of alcohol," an ILGA representative said.

Staff continued to serve the women bottles of soju despite clear signs of intoxication. The report said the women were swaying and struggling to sit upright at their table.

The restaurant has been fined A$2200 (£1,200; $1,650) and is facing restrictions around its opening hours amid other sanctions.